Willard Lane Hodges, 66, of St. George, Kansas, died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Willard will lie-in-state on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Campanella-Evans Mortuary in Wamego. A celebration of life service and inurnment will be at a later date. Memorial contributions to Campanella-Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. www.campanellafuneral.com
Willard Hodges
