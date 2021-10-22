The Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Tyreek Hill and guard Joe Thuney in their lineup for Sunday’s showdown with the Tennessee Titans.
Neither practiced Thursday, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Hill (quad) and Thuney (hand) were able to practice Friday. That’s good news for the Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s noon game in Nashville.
“Tyreek was out there today and moved around pretty good, so unless something changes, he should be fine,” Reid said. “Thuney practiced today, and he should be fine.”
Each missed two days of practice last week, too, but both played in last Sunday’s game at Washington.
Hill originally was hurt in Kansas City’s Week 5 home game against Buffalo but caught nine balls for 76 yards and a touchdown as the Chiefs beat Washington 31-13 in Landover, Md. Thuney fractured his hand in Week 5 and hasn’t missed a snap since then.
The Chiefs could also have defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) back Sunday. Both have missed multiple games with their respective injuries.
Reid said Jones and Ward practiced Friday, though that doesn’t guarantee they’ll play this weekend. Jones hasn’t played since Week 4, while Ward hasn’t suited up since Week 2.
“When we left the field, they practiced full and did a nice job, running off the field,” Reid said. “I think all is good, but we’ll see how it goes.”
The Chiefs later in the afternoon designated Hill, Thuney, Jones and Ward as question for Sunday’s game.
Reid also said linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep) and fullback Michael Burton (pectoral) will not play against the Titans.
Hitchens’ absence leave the Chiefs with four active and healthy linebackers: Ben Niemann, Willie Gay Jr., Dorian O’Daniel and rookie Nick Bolton. The Chiefs on Saturday could elevate linebacker Darius Harris to bolster their depth.
With Burton out, Reid said tailback Darrel Williams, who has assumed the featured role in the Chiefs’ backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) expected to miss at least several more weeks, is an option at fullback.
“We’ve put (No.) 31 in there before; he’s been our fullback,” Reid said. “He’s done that before, so if we go that direction he gets in there and bangs it around, loves the whole thing. He has no problem with that for whatever number we use (a fullback) for plays there.”
Tight end Jody Fortson, who underwent surgery this week to repair a torn Achilles tendon, is also out. The Chiefs are likely to place him on season-ending injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game. They would then elevate someone else from their practice squad to their active 53-player roster.
For the Titans, tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion), wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) and linebacker Monty Rice (groin) are designated as out against the Chiefs. Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle), linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) and safety Amani Hooker (groin) are listed as questionable.