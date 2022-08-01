SPORTS-FBN-CHIEFS-CLARK-KC

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark interacts with fans after a game during the 2021-22 season. Clark said coach Andy Reid had an honest conversation with him after the 2021 season. The topic? Clark needed to play better.

 Tribune News Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark says he had a heart-to-heart conversation with coach Andy Reid after last season.

The message: 2021 wasn’t good enough.

