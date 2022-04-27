Wednesday's Transactions Apr 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BASEBALLMajor League BaseballNational LeagueARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Humberto Castellanos from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Edwin Uceta to Reno (PCL).SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Sacramento (PCL).WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned RHP Patrick Murphy outright to Rochester (IL) after he cleared waivers.FOOTBALLNational Football LeagueDETROIT LIONS — Waived LB Curtis Bolton and TE Hunter Bryant.JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension.KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Anthony Fordon.TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on LB Devin White.HOCKEYNational Hockey LeagueCALGARY FLAMES — Recalled G Dustin Wolf from Stockton (AHL) loan.DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned RW Riley Barber to Grand Rapids (AHL).FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Aleksi Heponiemi, D Matt Kiersted and RW Cole Schwindt from Charlotte (AHL) loan.NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled G Connor Ingram from Milwaukee (AHL).NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Zac Jones from Hartford (AHL) loan.NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Alexander Holtz from Utica (AHL) loan.WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned LW Joe Snively to Hershey (AHL) on a conditioning loan.American Hockey LeagueCLEVELAND MONSTERS — Loaned G Cam Johnson to Florida (ECHL).HERSHEY BEARS — Released RW Christopher Brown from a professional tryout contract (PTO).LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Signed D Colin Felix to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled G Tomas Vomacka from Florida (ECHL) loan.PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D J.D. Greenway on loan to Maine (ECHL).East Coast Hockey LeagueJACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Christopher Brown.SOCCERMajor League SoccerATLANTA UNITED FC — Placed Gs Bard Guzan and Dylan Castanheira and M Osvaldo Alonso on season-ending injured list.D.C. UNITED — Signed G Rafael Romo pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).MLS NEXT ProREAL MONARCHS — Signed D Golden Mafwenta to a contract, pending league approval.COLLEGEDETROIT — Named Kate Achter head women's basketball coach.GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Brenden Straughn men's assistant basketball coach. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News About 6M Californians ordered to cut water use amid drought Wednesday's Transactions K-State could use $25M in COVID-relief funding for ag facilities Police report for April 27, 2022 Oliver Brown Elementary library specialist receives national teaching award Rep. Highland won't seek re-election Attorney files for 51st District race with endorsement from outgoing Highland City looks to replace its financial system Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity approves development agreement for $40M Aggieville projectCity to celebrate Bridget Everett DayDibbini shines as MHS soccer downs Topeka High 4-1City commissioner suggests changing mayor to approve appointmentTexas man pleads guilty to rape after opening testimonyWamego's high-powered offense racks up winsBiotech company to hire 500 for $650M Manhattan projectCity to consider agreement for $40M Aggieville commercial, residential projectStormont officials: 3-story medical building on schedule to open next summerFROM THE PUBLISHER | The wrongheaded coup attempt at City Hall Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Interviews Every Tuesday, Bulletin