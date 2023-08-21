My wife and I will soon observe the fifth anniversary of the Camp fire that wiped out the town of Paradise in the foothills of Northern California, taking our home and everything we had except for the car we were in and the very few things we gathered as the fire drew nearer.

Five years is long enough that we have almost begun to forget. Until another even more deadly fire wipes another town from the face of the Earth: Lahaina.

