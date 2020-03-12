Ascension Via Christi hospital and Wamego Health Center revised their visitor guidelines Wednesday as a precaution to prepare for a potential outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“Our guidance addresses the safety of our associates and the persons with whom we are privileged to serve, in addition to ensuring that we continue to deliver optimal care,” said Dr. Sam Antonios, the hospitals’ chief medical officer.
Hospitals revised their visitation guidelines to follow current CDC recommendations to the following:
- People who have flu-like symptoms, cough, fever, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion or a sore throat should not visit.
- Visits by children under age 14 will be at the discretion of patients and clinicians involved in their care.
- Visitors should not visit if they have returned from a country within the last 14 days that the CDC has designated as a “Level 3 Warning” or Level 2” for COVID-19.
- Visitors should be limited to two at any given time.
“If there are extenuating circumstances, we ask that patients and families talk to their nurse, who will discuss the concern with the healthcare team to determine appropriate visitation that is safe for everyone concerned,” Antonios said.
Officials advise visitors to wash their hands and use an alcohol-based hand rub prior to entering and when leaving a patient’s room, a practice that is already in place with staff.
“Again, our first priority is the safety of patients and families as well as our medical staff, associates and volunteers,” Antonios said. “We believe that’s best accomplished by continuing to closely aligning our practices with the evidence-based practices outlined by the CDC.”