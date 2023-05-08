USD 383 school board member Curt Herrman has filed for reelection.
Herrman has been on the board for 15 years, including three years as president. He has also served on the Kansas Association of School Boards board of directors for eight years.
“I believe that a school board must be responsive and receptive to parents, staff, students and the community at large, encouraging an open dialogue,” Herrman said in a statement Monday. “The board must take input from all groups and weigh all the facts before making a decision. Anyone that comes before the board has the right to be heard and not just to speak. My efforts as a board member has always centered on serving all of the children in the community. I will support ALL children, no matter who they are or what their background may be. We are a diverse community and have to celebrate that diversity.”
Three other candidates, including retired military officer Robert Busby, current USD 383 board member Kristin Brighton, and former Radio Shack owner Frank Beer, have filed in the race.
Board member Brandy Santos told the Mercury Monday she will not run for reelection.
“I believe that there are candidates who have already filed that will serve the students, families and district well,” Santos said. “I plan to take some time off to really dive into the needs of my community and talk to neighbors about what is important to them and determine how I can best be of service as we move forward together.”