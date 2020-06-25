The Manhattan-Ogden school board unanimously approved purchasing 2,600 iPads and some additional iPad cases for $1 million at its meeting Wednesday.
Director of technology Mike Ribble said that while the district had been slowly implementing a 2017 plan to put a device into the hands of each Manhattan-Ogden student over the next couple of years, the pandemic pushed administrators to fast track that implementation to this fall.
By purchasing the iPads, Ribble said teachers, parents and students would have far greater consistency in implementing and using the devices, compared to students using a great variety of other devices. This will also make it easier for Ribble’s technology team to help students and parents with any potential issues.
Executive director of teaching and learning Paula Hough said that in obtaining the iPads in time for the start of school in August, the district will be able to train teachers and students to use online platforms and implement a blended learning experience. That way, if the district is forced to move to distance learning again, teachers can easily switch to using the iPads exclusively.
The board also approved a paired request to install internet access points on school buildings’ exteriors to allow students to complete online schoolwork from outside the building, such as in the parking lot. The district will also purchase larger data hotspots, with powerful signals, that will be placed in school buses and taken to neighborhoods with large populations of high-need students during the day. The cost for the internet access measures is $52,000.
With the access points and data hotspots, the school district will phase out use of the Kajeet hotspots it had rented earlier in the spring to distribute to individual households. Ribble said the cost of the new internet infrastructure is about 10% of what it would have cost to continue using the Kajeet hotspots. In any case, the district will be able to use some of the remaining data on the Kajeet hotspots, since they’re sticking with the same company for the bus hotspots and data can be pooled.
Assistant superintendent Eric Reid said he’s been in early discussions with city and county officials about implementing a citywide internet system that students could use. But while those discussions develop, the priority was fast-tracking the district’s existing technology plan.
The district will use funding from its contingency fund, or emergency savings, which sits at $5.1 million before the purchases. Board members Katrina Lewison and Brandy Santos expressed some hesitation about dipping into the emergency fund, but Reid said the district had already been building that fund up in anticipation of increased costs when the new elementary school comes into operation. Additionally, Faust said the district saw significant savings in the spring with reduced operational costs as a result of moving to continuous learning.
“Financially, that makes us eat into the savings, which we’ve been prepping for those new schools, so we have some reserves in place,” Reid said. “It’ll make that process a bit tougher, but you save for a rainy day — I don’t see anything more rainy than what we’re dealing with right now.”
“It’s definitely thunderstorming,” board member Jurdene Coleman agreed.
In other business
The board approved a $26.8 million guaranteed maximum price bid from McCown Gordon Construction for the expansion and renovation project at Manhattan High’s west campus. The project will add 25 classrooms on the building’s east end, a new auxiliary gym and storm shelter on the west end and a turf practice field. Construction on the building is set to start in July and wrap up by August 2022.
The board also approved a $177,000 furniture purchase for the Early Learning Centers, which will complete separate expansion projects in the coming year.
Faust gave a brief budget update. With a planned increase in the state’s base aid per pupil to $4,569, Faust said his preliminary estimate is that the district’s general fund and local option budgets will grow by 2.1% to $62.7 million.
Faust said that average property values for properties in the district’s four-county attendance area grew by 1.94%. The vast majority of the district’s taxed property lies in Riley County, where property values rose by 1.59%, according to data Faust pulled from the county appraiser.
However, Faust is waiting for the state department of education to release its school district budgeting formulas in early June before calculating more specific property tax scenarios for the board to consider. Additionally, Gov. Laura Kelly could cut education funding as the state battles expected severe revenue shortfalls in the coming months, although Faust said education cuts aren’t likely on the cutting block in the near future.
The board also approved the district’s switch to the Kansas Educational Risk Management Pool as the district’s property, casualty and vehicle insurance provider. The move is expected to save the district $228,000 over the coming school year.