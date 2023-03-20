Wabaunsee County Judge Angela Anderson has dismissed charges against Allen Sylvester, a former science teacher in USD 320 who had been facing charges of unlawful sexual relations with a student.
Anderson dismissed the charges on March 10 because Sylvester pleaded guilty to similar charges on March 7 in Pottawatomie County. According to the Wabaunsee County Order of Dismissal, the case is “Dismissed with prejudice based on a plea agreement entered into by the parties in Pottawatomie County. As part of that plea deal, the Wabaunsee County case is hereby dismissed and sentencing shall proceed in Pottawatomie County.”
He was first arrested in Wabaunsee County on May 29, 2022. On June 2, 2022, after several executive sessions, the USD 320 Board of Education accepted resignations from Allen and Deborah Sylvester. Deborah had been a math teacher at Wamego High School.
Later that month, deputies arrested both Sylvesters in Pottawatomie County on similar charges involving the same student. Deborah Sylvester was never charged in Wabaunsee County.
In Pottawatomie County District Court, Allen Sylvester pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual relations and Deborah Sylvester pleaded guilty to aggravated endangerment of a child and failing to report regarding abuse of a child.
Allen Sylvester’s sentencing in the case is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15.