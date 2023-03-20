Wabaunsee County Judge Angela Anderson has dismissed charges against Allen Sylvester, a former science teacher in USD 320 who had been facing charges of unlawful sexual relations with a student.

Anderson dismissed the charges on March 10 because Sylvester pleaded guilty to similar charges on March 7 in Pottawatomie County. According to the Wabaunsee County Order of Dismissal, the case is “Dismissed with prejudice based on a plea agreement entered into by the parties in Pottawatomie County. As part of that plea deal, the Wabaunsee County case is hereby dismissed and sentencing shall proceed in Pottawatomie County.”

