Sylvesters - 2015.jpg

Allen and Deborah Sylvester

 WHS 2015 Yearbook

WESTMORELAND — Former USD 320 teachers Allen Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester were sentenced to jail Thursday in Pottawatomie County Court on charges related to a relationship with a student.

Allen Sylvester was first arrested in Wabaunsee County on May 29, 2022. He was later arrested in Pottawatomie County as was his wife, Deborah Sylvester. The complaint listed a time period of Dec. 1, 2019, through May 15, 2021, and involved a student who was 16 years of age or older and enrolled at a school where they were both employed as teachers (Wamego High School).

Tags

Recommended for you