William "Bill" Robert Frakes, 80 of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on September 7,2023 after a long battle with Parkinson's.

Bill was born on August 25th, 1943 to Albert and Mary Frakes in Gardner, Kansas. After making several moves throughout his grade school and adolescent years in Kansas and Missouri, Bill would complete his high school years and graduate from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. He went on to join the Airforce from 1961-1962 in the Airman third class, regular Airforce division.

Tags

Recommended for you