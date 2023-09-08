William "Bill" Robert Frakes, 80 of Manhattan, Kansas passed away on September 7,2023 after a long battle with Parkinson's.
Bill was born on August 25th, 1943 to Albert and Mary Frakes in Gardner, Kansas. After making several moves throughout his grade school and adolescent years in Kansas and Missouri, Bill would complete his high school years and graduate from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. He went on to join the Airforce from 1961-1962 in the Airman third class, regular Airforce division.
After leaving the Airforce, Bill traveled to Junction City, Kansas where he helped his parents with their family business and worked as a firefighter to be able to continue his college education.
In 1966 Bill met Alicia Campbell in Junction City, Kansas. They went on to Marry and have two daughters, Stacey and Shan.
Bill raised his family in Manhattan, Kansas. He worked to continue advancing his career working at Kroger as a produce manager, then into pharmaceutical sales and finally finding his passion in the real estate business as a Real estate Broker/Owner of William Frakes Real Estate Agency and then Coldwell Banker Hallmark Homes in the 1980s- 1990's. Bill would go on to complete his work in Real Estate as a Coldwell Banker franchise sales manager.
Bill was an avid Jayhawker and went on to finish his undergraduate degree in sports administration from the University of Kansas in his early 50's. He loved to travel, frequent his favorite island of Maui, meet new people and spend time with his family and friends.
Anyone who knew Bill knew he was a dedicated father and grandfather to his two daughters and Four grandchildren. He was known to many of his daughters friends as "father Bill" and "Billy Bob" and the dad that knew where everyone was at all times and if he didn't, he was sure to find out. Bill was a giving, kind, big hearted, generous man that will be missed by so many.
William was preceded in death by his mother and father Albert and Mary Frakes, sister Mary Lou Belz, Brother-in-law Robert Horn, niece Barbie Belz Ishmael, and great nephew John Ishmael. He is survived by his daughters Stacey Alicia Frakes of Manhattan, Ks, Shan (Ken) George of Midland, Ga, and his four grandchildren, Alexandria (Jack) Berch, Columbus, Ga, McKenzie George (Sam Lemieux) Columbus, Ga, Johnathan Thomas (J.T.) George, Midland, Ga and Grayson Ryan Hayter of Manhattan, Ks. Bill is also survived by his three sisters, Tudy Horn of Seneca, Ks., Linda Frakes of Kansas City, Ks and Pat Lowry of Wichita, Ks. along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, 5181 Wildcat Creek Road, Manhattan, Kansas 66503.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson's Research Foundation or the University of Kansas Academic support. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.