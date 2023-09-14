Dr. Wayne Eugene Bailie, Manhattan, died September 7, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.

He was born in Bondurant, Polk County, Franklin Township, Iowa, the son of Walter Burton and Francine Margorie Bailie. He attended public schools in a variety of places throughout the United State, graduating from Shawnee Mission Rural High School, Merriam, KS in 1951. He attended Kansas State College/University in Manhattan, obtaining the degrees, Bach of Science, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1957 and PhD in Veterinary Comparative Pathology in 1969. Following graduation from Veterinary School, he practiced Veterinary Medicine in Reinbeck, Iowa, Winterset, Iowa and Edgar, Nebraska prior to returning to Kansas State University to pursue the PhD. During his academic career, he was on the faculty of Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota, Ross University, St. Kitts, West Indies and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria.

