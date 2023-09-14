Dr. Wayne Eugene Bailie, Manhattan, died September 7, 2023 at the Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan.
He was born in Bondurant, Polk County, Franklin Township, Iowa, the son of Walter Burton and Francine Margorie Bailie. He attended public schools in a variety of places throughout the United State, graduating from Shawnee Mission Rural High School, Merriam, KS in 1951. He attended Kansas State College/University in Manhattan, obtaining the degrees, Bach of Science, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1957 and PhD in Veterinary Comparative Pathology in 1969. Following graduation from Veterinary School, he practiced Veterinary Medicine in Reinbeck, Iowa, Winterset, Iowa and Edgar, Nebraska prior to returning to Kansas State University to pursue the PhD. During his academic career, he was on the faculty of Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota, Ross University, St. Kitts, West Indies and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria.
Dr. Bailie was a Veterinary Diagnostician and taught Veterinary Bacteriology and Mycology to Veterinary students at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University. During his career, he had been a member of the American, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota Veterinary Medical Associations and the American Society for Microbiology. In 1980 he became a Diplomat in the American College of Veterinary Microbiologists. He was the author and co-author of a variety of scientific publications in the field of Veterinary and Microbiology.
He was Married to Twila Jean Irvine on August 26, 1956 at the First Presbyterian Church, Delphos, Kansas. She survives.
Dr. Bailie loved to sing and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where he was an active member of the choir. He was also a member of the Little Apple Barbershop Chorus where he sang Bass. He was a life member of the KSU Alumni Association and contributed generously to the Mike Ahearn Scholarship Fund through the KSU Foundation. He has Held season tickets for KSU Football and Basketball programs since 1972.
Other survivors include daughter, Claire E. Jones and her husband David Jones of Atlanta, GA; Son, Scott V. Bailie and his wife Grace Anne of Lenexa, KS and daughter, Melanie R. Bailie of Raleigh, NC; his beloved grandchildren, Justin Davis, Ryan Davis, Emily Bailie, Heather Freddoso, Michael Bailie, Caitlin Freddoso, Christopher Bailie, Anthony Freddoso and Thomas Freddoso and two brothers, Thomas Burton Bailie and his wife Jane of Bridgman, Michigan and John David Bailie and his wife Alberta of Houston, Texas. As well a number of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Service will be at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Avenue in Manhattan, at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday September 20, 2023.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, the KSU Foundation Mike Ahearn Scholarship Fund, KSU College of Veterinary Medicine or The Barbershop Harmony Society. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Nathan (Nate) Grindle, 47, died September 4th, 2023. Nate was born December 18th, 1975, in Fort Kent, ME, son of Roger and Anita Grindle. Nate is survived by his wife, Anna Zinovyeva, and his daughters, Eleanor and Harriet Grindle. Nate was predeceased by his father, Roger Grindle, in 1981; his brother, Richard Grindle, in 1985; and his mother, Anita Grindle, in 2010.
For the last seven years, Nate worked at the Department of Diagnostic Medicine and Pathobiology at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Kansas State University. Prior to that, Nate worked at the UMass Chan Medical School. Nate loved his family, his dogs, and his friends, many of whom are known as "aunts" and "uncles" to his daughters. Nate truly enjoyed keeping up with his friends from all stages of life. A forever Mainer at heart; a family camp on Clearwater Lake was his special place. A runner and a skier in his younger years, Nate also enjoyed rooting for his favorite baseball, hockey, football, and soccer teams. Nate's varied taste in music ranged from Pete Seeger and Arlo Guthrie (he listened to "Alice's Restaurant" every Thanksgiving), to Tom Waits, and Phish (having attended several farewell Phish tours). Nate's great sense of humor was well known among his family, friends, and co-workers, as was his penchant for science fiction and punny T-shirts. Nate, you will be missed. So long, and thanks for all the (ph)fish.
A Service of Remembrance will be held on September 16th at 2pm at the Konza Prairie Biological Station (Konza Meeting Hall, 150 Konza Prairie Lane, Manhattan, KS) followed by a light reception and time to gather. Interment of the ashes will take place in Fort Kent, ME in Summer 2024, with date to be announced.