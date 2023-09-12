Tina Suzan Meek, 66, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on September 5, 2023. She was born on July 31, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Louise Irene Grippy and Jack Neal Meek.
Tina grew up in Kansas City and attended Westport High. She moved to Manhattan in 1988 where she thrived as a mom of four. She loved the idea of living in a small town and giving her children the best education and opportunities available. Her kids were her greatest joy and she often volunteered and contributed to their classrooms. She advocated tirelessly for her son with special needs. She loved and cherished her grandchildren.
Tina was a long-term panel member at the K-State Sensory Analysis and Consumer Research Center. She also worked for consumer marketing agencies demonstrating and promoting products which was perfect for her as she was able to interact with many people in the community that knew and loved her. She worked until she was no longer able due to her health issues.
Tina is survived by her loving daughters, Ashley Meek (Roddy Hugunin) of San Diego, Amber Meek and Allison Meek, and her son, Andrew Meek, of Manhattan. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, Lukas Hugunin, Stellar Hugunin, Rylee Vandermark, and Jaxson Meek. Tina is also survived by her sisters, Terrie Goos and Morgana Burke, along with extended family and many close friends.
Tina's warm and caring nature will be missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends. May she rest in eternal peace.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate Tina's life will be held on September 15, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. Following the funeral service, a graveside service will take place at Valley View Memorial Park. Reception to follow.
