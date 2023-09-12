Tina Meek

Tina Suzan Meek, 66, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on September 5, 2023. She was born on July 31, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Louise Irene Grippy and Jack Neal Meek.

Tina grew up in Kansas City and attended Westport High. She moved to Manhattan in 1988 where she thrived as a mom of four. She loved the idea of living in a small town and giving her children the best education and opportunities available. Her kids were her greatest joy and she often volunteered and contributed to their classrooms. She advocated tirelessly for her son with special needs. She loved and cherished her grandchildren.

