Thomas Skinner
Buy Now

William Thomas William Skinner, 90, died Friday July 7, 2023, at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, Kansas where he was residing since 2021. He was born January 14, 1933, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Joseph William Skinner and Marjorie (Fisher) Skinner. He graduated from Manhattan High School (1951) and Kansas State University (1955).

He married Susan Rose Skinner July 27, 1954. They met the first day of KSU freshman orientation. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to her death (2005). While she remained the love of his life, he was blessed to again find love with Neva Anderson.

Tags

Recommended for you