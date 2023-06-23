Thomas Irvine

Thomas A. Irvine, age 88, of Manhattan, died Tuesday June 20, 2023 at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan.

Tom was born on December 31, 1934 in Manhattan, the son of David and Hyacinth (Repp) Irvine. Tom grew up in the Green Valley area of Manhattan, he was the youngest of eight children. He attended Manhattan Catholic Schools and graduated from Msgr. Luckey Highschool in Manhattan.

Recommended for you