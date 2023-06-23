Thomas Irvine

Thomas A. Irvine, age 88, of Manhattan, died Tuesday June 20, 2023 at the Ascension Living Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
Tom was born on December 31, 1934 in Manhattan, the son of David and Hyacinth (Repp) Irvine. Tom grew up in the Green Valley area of Manhattan, he was the youngest of eight children. He attended Manhattan Catholic Schools and graduated from Msgr. Luckey Highschool in Manhattan.
On January 7, 1961 in Gorham, Kansas, he was united in marriage to Regina Schrant. They were married for 59 plus years. She preceded him in death on December 22, 2020.
He loved growing up on the farm and working the land he grew up on and lived on in the Green Valley area. He worked for Walter-Morgan Construction. He then co-owned Irvine's Floor Covering and worked there for 41 years upon retiring. Tom enjoyed working in the garage on his wood working projects and rebuilding his Allis-Chalmers tractor.
Tom would visit the sale barn weekly to visit his friends and talk about the news going on in the world. He was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan.
In addition to his wife Regina, he was also preceded in death by his son Tony Irvine in September 2009.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Joanne Reed (Joe) of Manhattan; his grandchildren, Kasey Reed (Laurynn) and Marlena Hunley (Gates); and his great-grandchildren: Malea, Rebecca Grace, Clara Ann, and Austyn Joanne.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 5:30 until 7:00p.m. Wednesday June 28, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan. A Parish Vigil will be held at 7:00p.m. following the visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Private family inurnment will be held at the St. Patrick's Cemetery - Lake Elbow Community in Manhattan at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Tom are suggested the Seven Dolors Catholic Church or a hospice facility of the donor's choice. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.