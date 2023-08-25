Theresa Bubendorf Andress

Jane Theresa Jane Bubendorf Andress passed from this life into the realm of the Holy Spirit on August 18 at 8:50am after a long battle with brain cancer. Family members surrounded her in passing.
Theresa was born at Ft. Riley Ks on January 3rd 1955. She later attended Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina Ks, Wichita State University in Wichita Ks. She studied Science and Medicine. Theresa moved and made her home in Baytown Texas in 1979 where she found her place in management in the sheet metal industry. She later worked in the marine industry in customer service and advanced into training management. This position took her to many ports in Europe, Asia and Norway.
During her lifetime Theresa touched countless lives. Her friends remember her as one who had love of life, was outgoing, giving and encouraging. She was a member and very strong advocate for the West Baytown Club.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years Wayne Andress of Baytown, sister Jody O'Malley of Manhattan, Ks (husband John) brother Michael Bubendorf of Manhattan, Ks (wife Jan) Brothers-in-law Darrell Andress Cypress Tx (wife Donna) Michael Andress Lampasas Tx (wife Janie) and mother-in-law Dorothy Andress of Kingwood Tx. Five nephews: Joshua Green, Jeff O'Malley, John P O'Malley, Shawn O'Malley, Derrick Andress. Two nieces: Alyssa Andress and Amanda Goddard. A beloved lifelong family friend Cindy Sink of Manhattan, Ks
Theresa was preceded in death by her mother Betty L. Bubendorf, her father Philip W. Bubendorf and younger sister Mary E. Bubendorf Green.
Family members would like to thank special individuals Tammy, Sharon, and Tammie from Faith Community Hospice for their devoted care as well as special caregiver Chondra.
Family will receive friends Monday evening August 28 5pm-8pm at Sterling-White Funeral Home 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd Highland Tx 77562. Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1907 Carolina St. Baytown Tx 77520 Tuesday at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the West Baytown Club 1020 Bowie St Baytown Tx 77520.