Theresa Bubendorf Andress

Jane Theresa Jane Bubendorf Andress passed from this life into the realm of the Holy Spirit on August 18 at 8:50am after a long battle with brain cancer. Family members surrounded her in passing.

Theresa was born at Ft. Riley Ks on January 3rd 1955. She later attended Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina Ks, Wichita State University in Wichita Ks. She studied Science and Medicine. Theresa moved and made her home in Baytown Texas in 1979 where she found her place in management in the sheet metal industry. She later worked in the marine industry in customer service and advanced into training management. This position took her to many ports in Europe, Asia and Norway.

Tags

Recommended for you