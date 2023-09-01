Steven Clayton Hagenmaier, age 71, of Manhattan, passed away on August 25, 2023 at his home in Manhattan.
He was born January 14, 1952 to his parents Melvin C. and Gladys C. (Bergstrom) Hagenmaier.
Steve grew up on a farm north of Randolph. He attended Randolph schools and graduated from Blue Valley High School In 1970. For many years he worked for a local moving company. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with family, BBQing, bird watching, watching the KC Chiefs and KSU sports, and hanging out with his dog Peppy Jo.
On November 10, 1978 he was married to Mary Ellen Zarger. Mary preceded him in death on December 21, 2022. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his Mother-In-Law Loretta Zarger, a Sister-In-Law Luetta Lake, and a Brother-In-Law Junior Zarger.
Survivors include step sons, Anthony Moss and Scott Moss (Kate) both of Manhattan; children Amy, Shanda and Jason, and seven grandchildren: Melanie, Hannah, Cooper, Angelicia, Dennis, Quiten, and Kyra.
Also surviving are his sibling Ruth Lowe of Shoreline, WA, Joann Zarger of Manhattan, Neil Hagenmaier of Kansas City, KS, Donna Nelson (Dean) of Leonardville, KS and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00a.m. Tuesday September 5, 2023 at the Randolph Fancy Creek Cemetery, North of Randolph, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Elmer "Jack" Taylor, of Manhattan, passed away on August 27, 2023Wamego, KS. A Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7th at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation in Manhattan. Inurnment will be at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Manhattan, KS. contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, fund C38478.