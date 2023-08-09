Sandy Berland

Kay Sandy Kay Berland, 79, of Manhattan, was formerly a middle school teacher in Stockton, Great Bend, and Salina. Sandy and her husband, Paul, who owned and operated Prima Kennel in Abilene, passed away Monday, August 7th, 2023 at her home in Manhattan.

Sandy was born in San Diego, California on October 20, 1943, the daughter of the late Elvira (Steinert) Humphrey and John Cummins. She was a graduate of the Hilltop High School in Chula Vista, California, and from Ft. Hays State University, Hays, Kansas with a bachelor's Degree in Education. On August 6, 1966, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Damar, Kansas she and Paul Berland were united in marriage. They were married for 57 years. Sandy and Paul were members of the St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan.

