Roger Sink

A. Roger A. Sink was born January 29, 1936 on his family farm in Esbon, Kansas. He was the only child of Emit and Neva (Black) Sink. Roger died July 23, 2023, in Manhattan.
The firm Sink, Gordon & Associates LLP, Public Accountants, is the oldest and largest accounting firm in Manhattan, Kansas. The firm was originally founded in 1946 by Dale S. Van Valkenburgh. Roger went to work for the firm following his freshman year at Kansas State University on a part-time basis and then joined the firm upon graduation in 1958, after earning his bachelor's in Business Administration. Roger has been with the firm for 65 years.
Roger has proven that corporate longevity symbolizes strength and security in an unpredictable marketplace. His company strives to exceed client expectations by combining traditional skills with the latest technology to deliver solutions.
He was a managing partner and works with clients in general taxation, management services and planning, client relations, business management services, estate tax planning and financial planning. He was a member of the National Society of Accountants and the Public Accountants Association of Kansas, of which he was a past president. He served as director of the board of the National Society of Public Accountants. Roger was inducted into the Accounting Hall of Fame in 2001.
Roger's success is largely dependent upon his lifelong partnership with his wife, Connie. Together, they have forged a legacy that reflects their Midwestern roots. They have raised their children, Alan and Cindy, to be caring and contributing members of their communities. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his granddaughter Lisa and her husband Brady Kells.
Roger has a long history of giving back to the Manhattan community. His many areas of service included the Manhattan Airport Advisory Board, the Kansas Wildscape Foundation Board of Directors, and the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. He was a past chair and member of the board of KS State Bank, board of trustee of the Master Teacher Institute for the Arts, trustee of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, and member of the K-State Endowment Association. He was also a Pizza Hut franchisee in North and South Carolina.
For K-State, Roger had served on the Mike Ahearn Scholarship Fund Board, the K-State Intercollegiate Council, and he and Connie are members of the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees. He was also a member of the K-State President's Club and the Land Grant Legacy Society.
Roger was smart, hard-working, and set high standards of excellence for himself, his business, and his endeavors. He had a gift for achieving and exceeding established goals.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 27th, at the First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Private family interment will be in the Sunrise Cemetery, Manhattan.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 P.M. Thursday in the Connecting Link at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the YES! Fund at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.