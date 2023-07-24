Roger Sink

A. Roger A. Sink was born January 29, 1936 on his family farm in Esbon, Kansas. He was the only child of Emit and Neva (Black) Sink. Roger died July 23, 2023, in Manhattan.

The firm Sink, Gordon & Associates LLP, Public Accountants, is the oldest and largest accounting firm in Manhattan, Kansas. The firm was originally founded in 1946 by Dale S. Van Valkenburgh. Roger went to work for the firm following his freshman year at Kansas State University on a part-time basis and then joined the firm upon graduation in 1958, after earning his bachelor's in Business Administration. Roger has been with the firm for 65 years.

Recommended for you