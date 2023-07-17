Robert E. 'Bob' Summers, 94, passed away on July 13, 2023. He was born October 29, 1928 to Ralph J. and Ida Jane (Walker) Summers in Manhattan, Kansas. He married Elaine Farrell in Wamego on April 19, 1952.

Bob grew up on a farm east of Manhattan riding his horse "Bird" to the local school house, Swamp Angel. He attended school in St. George and Manhattan before enlisting in the Army Air Corps (later the US Air Force). As a child he traded in his violin for a guitar (much to his mother's dismay). His music and singing were enjoyed around the barracks and then later around campfires, usually with his children at his feet clamoring for their favorite songs. After ranching in both Kansas and Colorado he began a long career as an over-the-road truck driver hauling everything from cattle to cars to chemicals. He received many awards for safe driving over millions of miles across the continental United States.

