Robert E. 'Bob' Summers, 94, passed away on July 13, 2023. He was born October 29, 1928 to Ralph J. and Ida Jane (Walker) Summers in Manhattan, Kansas. He married Elaine Farrell in Wamego on April 19, 1952.
Bob grew up on a farm east of Manhattan riding his horse "Bird" to the local school house, Swamp Angel. He attended school in St. George and Manhattan before enlisting in the Army Air Corps (later the US Air Force). As a child he traded in his violin for a guitar (much to his mother's dismay). His music and singing were enjoyed around the barracks and then later around campfires, usually with his children at his feet clamoring for their favorite songs. After ranching in both Kansas and Colorado he began a long career as an over-the-road truck driver hauling everything from cattle to cars to chemicals. He received many awards for safe driving over millions of miles across the continental United States.
Bob and Elaine with their family spent many vacations camping in the mountains in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming. After retirement he still enjoyed driving, spending many Sunday afternoons exploring the Flint Hills, and with an almost uncanny ability, spotting wildlife that most others would miss. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed increasing his knowledge of wildlife, airplanes and snakes, then going to bed with an old western book.
Bob is survived by children Kathleen "Kathy" Whitcomb (Ron) of Colorado Springs, Lynn Summers of Lawrence, Robert G. "Greg" Summers (Susie McConkey) of Overland Park, Sonja Summers of Berthoud CO, Everett "Bryan" of Manhattan, and Colleen Summers (Paul May) of Princeton, KS. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one sister Dorothy (Dottie) Lufburrow of Manhattan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Elaine Farrell Summers, and one great-grandson, Ash Guiles.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:30p.m. Thursday July 27, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30a.m. Friday July 28, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel in Manhattan. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve or Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary https://www.wildmustangs.com/donate. Contributions may also be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.