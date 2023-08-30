Robert Rousser, 81, sadly left us on August 22, 2023 at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Bob’s death occurred after he was flown to St. Luke’s on August 9th and was admitted to the CICU, where for 11 days, he bravely attempted to recover.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda, their son Donald and his children Samuel and Aryn, and their son Robert and his wife, Tiffany, and their five children Emma Joe, Cal, Owen, Carolina, and Penelope. Bob was preceded in death by a third son, Ronald. He died sixteen years ago, leaving a wife Chris and a daughter, Kaitlyn.

Recommended for you