Robert Rousser, 81, sadly left us on August 22, 2023 at St Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Bob’s death occurred after he was flown to St. Luke’s on August 9th and was admitted to the CICU, where for 11 days, he bravely attempted to recover.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda, their son Donald and his children Samuel and Aryn, and their son Robert and his wife, Tiffany, and their five children Emma Joe, Cal, Owen, Carolina, and Penelope. Bob was preceded in death by a third son, Ronald. He died sixteen years ago, leaving a wife Chris and a daughter, Kaitlyn.
Bob was born and raised on the family ranch in Grady County, OK., where he earned his GED. He enlisted in the USAF A2C in the 550th Strategic Missile Squadron (SAC) as a Control Systems Mechanic. He spent more than three years in the USAF and received an honorable discharge. During his military duty, he met his wife Linda, and together they raised their three sons. Bob worked at various jobs in Salina, KS. They then moved to Manhattan, KS., where he worked at the USDA GN and ORCERU as an instrument maker. He was one of the first full time employees and was in charge of the shop. He retired from the USDA 39 years later.
His interests included teaching at the Red Cross, being an Eagle Scout father, joining several Kansas woodturners clubs, and his favorite, making all kinds of wood and metal objects for Linda to give to family and friends. He was a great help to his family and many friends as a talented “Jack of All Trades” and “Mr. Fix-It.”
As Bob requested, cremation has taken place. His “Celebration of Life” will be determined at a future date.