Robert Jacobson

W. Robert Wesley "Jake" Jacobson, age 90, of Manhattan, died December 4, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan.
He was born August 24, 1932, in Manhattan, the son of Alva Clemment and Anabelle (Finney) Jacobson.
Jake graduated from Manhattan High School with the Class of 1950 and then in Industrial Education from Kansas State University in 1963.
He served in the United States Air Force from March of 1952 to January 1956, during the Korean War. He had received the Purple Heart, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.
Jake had worked in car sales following his discharge, and then for Skaggs in Dodge City for two years before returning to Manhattan in 1961 to attend Kansas State University. He worked as a bartender at Wheel Bar in Estes Park from 1963 to 1965, taught Auto Mechanics at Manhattan High School from 1965 to 1967, was a Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance District Representative from 1967 to 1969, and then returned to Colorado where he worked for Keer Leasing Company in sales/lease returns. From 1988, until his retirement in 2000, he was the owner of the Fleet Resale Dealer for Western Fleet Resale in Denver, Colorado. He then returned to Manhattan in April of 2001.
He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed shooting pool and billiards, watching all sports on TV and was a fan of KSU, the Royals and K.C. Chiefs.
He was married to Greta F. (Cragg) Siddens on July31,1982, at the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. Greta preceded him in death on March 13, 2008. He was also preceded in death by one brother Charles, by his stepson Ted W. Siddens and step-daughter Trudy (Siddens) Hyden.
Survivors include his stepdaughter Carolyn Ann Siddens of Burlington, CO; and four siblings: Jane S. (James A.) McKim of Leawood, KS, Helen L. Thull (Gary) of Des Moines, IA, Donald R. (Vicki) Jacobson of Manhattan, KS and Marilyn C. (Delmar A.) Janovec of Littleton, CO and sister-in-law Abbey Jacobson of Katy, TX.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 10:30 A.M. Monday, July 17th, at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery southeast of Manhattan.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
