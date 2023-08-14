Rick Reed Aug 14, 2023 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rick Reed, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on August 8, 2023 at home.The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:30p.m. Wednesday August 16, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.Graveside services will be held at 11:00a.m. Thursday August 17, 2023 at the Englewood Cemetery in Clinton, Missouri.Celebration of Life Reception in memory of Rick will be held on August 26, 2023 from 4:00PM - 9:00PM at RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan, KSThe Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with service arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.