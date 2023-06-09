Perry Stevenson Jun 9, 2023 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email death notices in memoriam obituaries search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Perry Stevenson, of Manhattan, passed away on June 3, 2023Good Shepherd Hospice. Sunday June 11, 2023 at the Carlson's Irvin- Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan KS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social Services Recommended for you Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.