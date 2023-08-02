S. Patricia Suzanne "Sue" (Pacey) Chavey passed away on August 1, 2023, at the Good Shepard Hospice House in Manhattan, KS after a courageous battle with cancer.
The daughter of Franklin and Aurelia Pacey, Sue was born the oldest of 6 children, on September 12, 1947, in Concordia, KS. She attended the Hammerli one-room schoolhouse, followed by Miltonvale Rural High School.
She married Tom Chavey on February 12, 1966 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Miltonvale, KS and together they raised their two children, Debbie and Ed. After farming in rural Cloud County, KS for 20 years they moved their family to Manhattan, KS. Sue graduated from Kansas State University with a medical technology degree in 1985 and enjoyed a nearly 25-year career in the Veterinary Medicine department there. She was especially proud of her work with rhino ferritins (iron proteins), which afforded her the opportunity to travel to Kruger National Park in South Africa, implementing new blood testing procedures.
Tom and Sue were married for more than 50 years and enjoyed traveling across 6 continents. They were avid K-State fans and supported the Wildcats as football season ticketholders for more than 30 years, where they could be found at each home game tailgating with lifelong friends.
They were members of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church where Sue participated in the bell choir, served as a eucharistic minister, and acted a funeral luncheon coordinator. She supported the Manhattan community through her involvement in P.E.O., Little Apple Pilot Club and the Konza Prairie Quilters' Guild. After the passing of her husband, Sue's daughter Debbie became her traveling companion and the two especially enjoyed their last trip together to the Holy Land. Sue's bond with her sisters was also a special one and the group enjoyed their annual sister's weekends in fun locations. Her love for travel, K-State, and quilting was only eclipsed by the love for her family and watching her 4 grandchildren grow.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband Tom Chavey, father Franklin Pacey and brother Michael Pacey.
She is survived by her mother Aurelia Pacey, children Debbie (Scott William) Chavey Webb, Ed (Michelle) Chavey, grandchildren Nick (Kerby) Webb, Lindsey, Haley and Emma Chavey, siblings Marie (John) Green, David (Carol) Pacey, Loretta (John) Sampson, Polly (Scott) Martin, sister-in-law Mary Pacey and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends during a visitation on Thursday August 3, 2023 from 6:00 until 7:00p.m. at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
A Christian Wake Service with the Rosary will be held at 7:00p.m. Thursday at the funeral home following the visitation.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. Friday August 4, 2023 at the St. Isidore Catholic Student Center, 711 Denison in Manhattan. Graveside services will be held at 3:00p.m. Friday August 4, 2023 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in St. Joseph, Kansas.
Donations in memory of Sue are suggested to the K-State's Johnson Cancer Research Center https://cancer.k-state.edu/support/memorial.html Contributions may also be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.