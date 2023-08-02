S. Patricia Suzanne "Sue" (Pacey) Chavey passed away on August 1, 2023, at the Good Shepard Hospice House in Manhattan, KS after a courageous battle with cancer.

The daughter of Franklin and Aurelia Pacey, Sue was born the oldest of 6 children, on September 12, 1947, in Concordia, KS. She attended the Hammerli one-room schoolhouse, followed by Miltonvale Rural High School.

