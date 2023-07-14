Mike Eskew
Buy Now

Michael "Mike" Patrick Eskew Sr., 82, of Washington, Georgia, passed away June 24, 2023, at his home.

Mike was born in Augusta, Georgia, to Mr. and Mrs. William P. Eskew and grew up in Louisville, Georgia. He married Anne Simpson March 5, 1962. Mike was a 1962 graduate of the University of Georgia and was commissioned into the United States Army that same year. Mike was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal. He was proud to also have earned U.S. Army Airborne- and German Airborne Parachutist Badges or "jump wings." After his 1991 Army retirement from Fort Riley, Kansas, Mike and Sniggy returned to Washington, Georgia, where Mike served the Chamber of Commerce and later city as City Clerk then City Manager. Mike volunteered with the Kiwanis Club. In 2021, Mike served as the interim City Manager of Guyton, Georgia, before retiring April 2022. Mike enjoyed family, friends, travelling and skiing.

Tags

Recommended for you