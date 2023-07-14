Mike Eskew

Michael "Mike" Patrick Eskew Sr., 82, of Washington, Georgia, passed away June 24, 2023, at his home.
Mike was born in Augusta, Georgia, to Mr. and Mrs. William P. Eskew and grew up in Louisville, Georgia. He married Anne Simpson March 5, 1962. Mike was a 1962 graduate of the University of Georgia and was commissioned into the United States Army that same year. Mike was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal. He was proud to also have earned U.S. Army Airborne- and German Airborne Parachutist Badges or "jump wings." After his 1991 Army retirement from Fort Riley, Kansas, Mike and Sniggy returned to Washington, Georgia, where Mike served the Chamber of Commerce and later city as City Clerk then City Manager. Mike volunteered with the Kiwanis Club. In 2021, Mike served as the interim City Manager of Guyton, Georgia, before retiring April 2022. Mike enjoyed family, friends, travelling and skiing.
He is survived by his wife and daughters Deedie (Don) Sarringer, Mimi (Moe) Moeller, and Allie Lousch. The Eskews have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mike is survived by sisters Nancy E. Kennedy and Mary Ann Eskew, brother-in-law Addison W. Simpson III, and nieces Kay (Lamar) Gilstrap and Ginger (Joe) Jones.
He was preceded in death by parents William P. Eskew, and Nell E. Mitchell, stepfather Eugene W. Mitchell, in-laws Dr. Addison W. and Anne C. Simpson, and his much-loved son Michael P. Eskew Jr.
Mike's private Celebration of Life is planned for later in 2023.
We thank family and friends who supported us during these past months. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.