Kerry Mike Counts died early in the morning on July 20, 2023. He was born on May 28, 1952, to Neal E. and Gwendolyn J. (Bare) Counts in Oakland, California.
While serving in the Air Force in Spain, Mike fell in love with and later married fellow airman April Atkinson. They shared the simple joys of married life for 45 years. Mike was especially proud of their son, Max Alexander, who has matured into a thoughtful and kind human being. Mike couldn't have been happier when Max and his longtime partner, Gillian Rose Perry, announced they'd be getting married next year.
Mike spent 34 years in the computer field and retired as the Information Technology Manager at the California Department of Transportation. He enjoyed his job and made so many wonderful friends. After retiring and vacationing in Europe in 2015, Mike suggested the family move to Manhattan, Kansas, in order to support April's mother.
Mike was the type of guy who always had a checklist of projects to do. He enjoyed doing home improvements, tending to his beautiful lawn, and chatting with friendly neighbors. He had a passion for exercise, and a favorite activity was exploring the countryside on his bicycle. Mike's lifetime motto was, "Keep moving!"
Mike loved loud rock music, cheesy Italian food, and an occasional glass of dry red wine. He loved solving math equations, tinkering with gadgets and computers, and spending way too much time figuring out how to weave his dumb jokes into plausible stories. Mike had a way of making every adventure more fun.
Mike leaves behind his wife April and son Max. He is also survived by Waunetta M. Atkinson (mother-in-law), Lori Luscomb (sister), Diane and Julie Atkinson (sisters-in-law), and Michael Atkinson (brother-in-law). In addition, there are 3 nieces, 1 nephew, 6 great nephews, 3 great nieces, 1 great great nephew, and 1 great great niece.
Although Mike struggled with brain cancer the last 7 months of his life, he continued to express gratitude for a life well lived. Above all, Mike will be remembered for his kindness toward others, his love of corny jokes, and his playful sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage a donation in Mike's name to Good Shepherd Homecare & Hospice. They are a non-profit organization that provides outstanding support in a family's worst moments. We were blessed to receive their care.