Kerry Mike Counts died early in the morning on July 20, 2023. He was born on May 28, 1952, to Neal E. and Gwendolyn J. (Bare) Counts in Oakland, California.

While serving in the Air Force in Spain, Mike fell in love with and later married fellow airman April Atkinson. They shared the simple joys of married life for 45 years. Mike was especially proud of their son, Max Alexander, who has matured into a thoughtful and kind human being. Mike couldn't have been happier when Max and his longtime partner, Gillian Rose Perry, announced they'd be getting married next year.

