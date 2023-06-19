Michael Robsion

Michael W. Robison passed away in his sleep on Thursday, June 15, 2023 in Manhattan, KS.
He graduated from Manhattan High School in 2018 and worked at Hy-Vee in Manhattan, KS.
Michael was born on April 8, 2000 in Manhattan, KS, the only son of Jennifer & Richard "Rob" Robison.
Michael was preceded in death by his father and maternal grandmother and maternal step-grandfather.
He is survived by his loving girlfriend August Nicole Coates and their three cats, Mittens, Smudge and Milo, his mother Jennifer Robison and her companion Rick Coonrod, grandparents Ron and Madeline Smith and Sylvia Shelton, brother Ty Robison and his wife Amy and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and may dear friends.
Michael loved spending time with his friends and girlfriend, gaming online with friends and napping with his cats, eating out and getting piercings. Music was also a big part of his life. He loved most all music but was really into metal core and underground rap. He attended may concerts and music festivals with friends and his cool mom.
Michael loved his family and friends dearly. He considered his close friends as family and would do anything to help them. After starting work at Hy-Vee, his confidence and personally really came out. He enjoyed interacting with coworkers and customers. His friendly, fun-loving personality was very reminiscent of his dad's. He could easily be spotted from a distance by his mass of hair up in a bun. When not at work he was typically dressed in a concert t-shirt or one of his girlfriend's shirts that he decided was his and Vans.
Celebration of Life Service for Michael will be held at 1:30p.m. Saturday June 24, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Capel in Manhattan. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at The Ashland Community Building at 2901 W 32nd Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. All are welcome. Food will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: Katie's Way, T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter or the Tyler Dowling Memorial Fund through the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com
