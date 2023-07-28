J. Michael Joseph Heiberger, age 89, of Manhattan, died June 23, 2023, at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.
He was born February 20, 1934, in Genoa City, Wisconsin, the son of Michael and Sophia (Eder) Heiberger.
He served one year in the National Guard when he was 17, then served in the United States Navy for four years from 1953 to 1957 as a ET2 and attended Electronics School (Class A) for nine months.
Mike attended Loyola University, earned his Associate's degree from Wright University and his Bachelor's degree from IIT Research Institute all in Chicago.
He worked at IIT as a Research Technician, in 1978 the family moved to Manhattan and Mike was the Building Administrator for Woolworth / Foot Locker in Junction City until his retirement in 1994.
Mike was a member of American Legion Post # 17.
Mike loved his family and was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather "Big Papa". He worked hard, was handy with many things including electronics, computers 3-D printers, woodworking and gardening. He enjoyed traveling and after Covid he loved staying at home with Gloria and watching movies. He was Gloria's everything.
On August 4, 1954, in Chicago, IL, he was married to his high school sweetheart Gloria Jean Spruth. Gloria and Mike celebrated 69 years of marriage "Loving each other to the moon and back". Gloria and Mike raised their children in Elk Grove Village, IL, prior to moving to Manhattan.
Survivors include Gloria of Manhattan; three children: Michael Heiberger (Mary) of McKinney, TX, Jeanne Klick (Preston) and Jolyn Willbrant (John) of Manhattan; six grandchildren: Katisha Chappell-Horswell (Tony), Kasaundra Heiberger-McAllaster (Michael), Kaitlyn Heiberger-Chidester (Tanner), Christopher Klick (Melissa), Jenna Haas (Tom), David Willbrant (Jordan); and 11great-grandchildren: Kohan Chappell, Lexi Lynn Horswell, Llewelyn McAllister, Finneas McAllister, Lucy Lynn Chidester, Dustin Chidester, Ella Jane Klick, Callie Marie Klick, Hunter James Haas, Karsyn Marie Haas and David James Willbrant.
Mike was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held 1:30 P.M. Friday, August 4th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. Inurnment with military honors will follow in the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Meadowlark Hills Good Samaritan Fund or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
