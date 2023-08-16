Max William Fritz, 76, of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, June st, 2023. He was a boiler operator at the Kansas State University power plant.
Max was born in Manhattan, on September 8, 1946, the son of the late Agnes Maxine (Noland) Meek and Jerry Fritz. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a barber in Great Bend.
Max met his wife, Kay Sump, while he was in the Navy. They were married on June 27, 1969, in Manhattan at the First Presbyterian Church in Manhattan and were married for 52 years. They started their life as a family in Wichita, Kansas, where Max went to barber school. They moved to Lyons, then later to Ellinwood, Kansas, raising their daughters, Angela and Nicole, in Ellinwood. They had many friends in the community of Ellinwood and enjoyed the life they had built there.
Max is survived by two daughters, Angela K. Lenhart, of Manhattan, KS; Nichole F. (Tom) Long, of Brown City, Michigan; also surviving are his grandchildren, Jay (Dakota) Dormann, Katy (Thomas) Busby-Jordan, Taylor Lenhart, Avery Lenhart, Hannah Long, Peyton Long; great grand: children Kroy Dorman, Krese Dorman. Max was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kay.
A Celebration of Life 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, August 20th at Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping Center in Manhattan, KS. Memorial donations may be made in Max's honor to the DAV Manhattan. Inurnment will be 10:00 am, Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery Manhattan, KS.