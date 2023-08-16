Max William Fritz, 76, of Manhattan, passed away Wednesday, June st, 2023. He was a boiler operator at the Kansas State University power plant.

Max was born in Manhattan, on September 8, 1946, the son of the late Agnes Maxine (Noland) Meek and Jerry Fritz. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a barber in Great Bend.

