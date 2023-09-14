A. With sadness we share the passing of Matthew A. Buchmann of Leawood, Kansas, age 80, on Aug. 31, 2023.

Matt was born on Nov. 18, 1942 in El Dorado, Kan., and raised in Clay Center, Kan., where he graduated from high school as senior class president in 1960. He was a business major at Kansas State University and a proud, loyal alumnus of the university and of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

Recommended for you