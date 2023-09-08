Marilyn Shortt

Marilyn Jane Shortt, Manhattan, KS, gave her final laugh on September 2nd, 2023 at Bramlage House at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, KS. Marilyn would quote Dr. Norman Peale (Power of Positive Thinking) often and lived her life to the fullest. She would say "Laughter is the best medicine." One of Marilyn's favorite things to do was to make people laugh and bring sunshine to all.
Marilyn was born on September 29, 1936 in Westmoreland, KS. She was the fourth child of Francis N. and Eunice (Adams) Tibbetts. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Wamego, KS. Marilyn was a self-proclaimed tomboy. She loved playing all sports while growing up - especially football with her older brother Martin and his friends.
Marilyn graduated from Wamego High School. Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Jim Shortt. They loved traveling together. They went to many American Counseling Conventions which allowed them to travel from the east coast to the west coast.
After they married, they lived in California, then back to Kansas in Larned, Belvue, Paola, and eventually Manhattan in 1974. They had two sons, Steve and Russell. Marilyn was a fantastic baker and her favorite thing to bake was a birthday cake for her children every year. She continued this tradition up until a few years ago when baking became more difficult.
Marilyn had several jobs throughout her life. When she was 12, she started working at Duckwalls in Wamego, KS. Later, she took time off from working to raise her family when Steve was born. Marilyn then worked as a dental assistant in the late 60's while in Paola, KS. In Manhattan she worked during Registration and Fee Payment times at Ahern Field House in the late 70's.
Marilyn was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1974. She never let that slow her down! She had a positive attitude and never complained. She was given a plaque in 1990 for the MS Achievement Award from the Eastern Kansas Chapter of the National MS Society.
Marilyn enjoyed her golden years with her friends and family. She belonged to a couple of bridge groups which she loved: The Hi-Wives group and the Giggle Bridge group. Her friends and family looked forward to any get together where Marilyn would bring her desserts. She was well known for her fresh strawberry pies and anything chocolate! Additionally, many friends and family called Marilyn their "Personal shopper" because she loved shopping and buying clothes for them - she could spot a bargain a mile away!
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in August of 2022: her parents; sisters Dorris Farrell and Shirley Stockman; brothers Martin Tibbetts and Richard Tibbetts. Survivors include her two sons, Steve of Manhattan, KS and Russell and his partner, Aimee DeSett of Leawood, KS; sister Pamela Tineo of Mandan, ND; sister-in-law Carol Tibbetts; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home on September 14, 2023 at 10:30am. Burial will be held later that afternoon for the immediate family at Belvue Cemetery in Belvue, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.