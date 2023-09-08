Marilyn Shortt
Marilyn Jane Shortt, Manhattan, KS, gave her final laugh on September 2nd, 2023 at Bramlage House at Meadowlark Hills in Manhattan, KS. Marilyn would quote Dr. Norman Peale (Power of Positive Thinking) often and lived her life to the fullest. She would say "Laughter is the best medicine." One of Marilyn's favorite things to do was to make people laugh and bring sunshine to all.

Marilyn was born on September 29, 1936 in Westmoreland, KS. She was the fourth child of Francis N. and Eunice (Adams) Tibbetts. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Wamego, KS. Marilyn was a self-proclaimed tomboy. She loved playing all sports while growing up - especially football with her older brother Martin and his friends.

