Marilyn Gillam

K Marilyn K. Gillam, 79, of Manhattan, KS passed away Sunday, June 18th, 2023 at her home with family by her side. Marilyn was born in Garden City, KS on August 15, 1943 to her late parents Elza and Lillian (Harkness) Caldwell. On July 14, 1963 she married Dwayne D. Gillam in Garden City.
Growing up, Marilyn played the piano and clarinet, attended the First Methodist Church, and was involved in Girl Scouts. Marilyn graduated from Garden City High School in 1961 and went on to attend Kansas State University. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and continued with graduate classes in Home Economics. Due to a series of unfortunate circumstances, she was just shy of obtaining a Master’s degree.
Marilyn loved reading, gardening, sewing, along with being active. She enjoyed both water and downhill skiing, hiking, camping, and even learned to scuba dive. Her daily summer enjoyment was swimming in her pool and she regularly attended aerobic classes up until a few months before her passing.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Dwayne who resides at their home, their daughter, Shelly L. (Gary) Pierson of Gunnison, CO and their son, Scott D. (Stephanie) Gillam of Manhattan, KS. Also surviving is her sister, Shirley A. Caldwell of Overland Park, KS and her five grandchildren; Lily Pierson, Jack Pierson, Kiersten Gillam, Karli Gillam, and Kaden Gillam.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Flint Hills Breadbasket.