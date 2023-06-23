Marilyn Gillam
Buy Now

K Marilyn K. Gillam, 79, of Manhattan, KS passed away Sunday, June 18th, 2023 at her home with family by her side. Marilyn was born in Garden City, KS on August 15, 1943 to her late parents Elza and Lillian (Harkness) Caldwell. On July 14, 1963 she married Dwayne D. Gillam in Garden City.

Growing up, Marilyn played the piano and clarinet, attended the First Methodist Church, and was involved in Girl Scouts. Marilyn graduated from Garden City High School in 1961 and went on to attend Kansas State University. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and continued with graduate classes in Home Economics. Due to a series of unfortunate circumstances, she was just shy of obtaining a Master’s degree.

Recommended for you