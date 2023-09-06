Lewis Raeford Sep 6, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lewis Raeford, of Manhattan, KS, passed away on January 22, 2023Via Christi Village. Family receiving friends on Thursday, Sept 7 11:30 to 3pm at the Manhattan Arts Council Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Edition Sep 2, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.