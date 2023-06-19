Laura Hills

J. MANHATTAN - Laura Jane Hills, formerly of Salina, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas, at the age of 89. She was born on March 9, 1934, in Buffalo, Minnesota, to David and Catherine Varner.
After graduating from Buffalo High School, Laura began her professional journey at Buffalo Hospital. Later, she relocated to Kansas City, where she attended Central Technical Institute before accepting a job at Trans World Airlines Central Reservations.
On November 15, 1957, Laura married Darrell Hills. Darrell and Laura formed an exceptional team, with Darrell's imaginative ideas finding their foundation in Laura's resourcefulness. This resulted in a life filled with exciting endeavors, including ventures in the automotive industry, commodity brokerage, farming, construction, real estate, and product development and manufacturing. Whenever Darrell made use of his pilot's license, Laura was his steadfast co-pilot.
Darrell and Laura shared 58 wonderful years together and were blessed with two children, David and Jane. As a mother, Laura provided unwavering support and overflowing love. She was an avid reader, completed many needlework projects, enjoyed walks in nature, and fostered a variety of animals in her lifetime.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husband Darrell, and son David. She is survived by her daughter Jane Estabrook, her brother Norman, her sisters Caroline and Nora, and her grandchildren Stephen and Kathryn. Laura is also survived by nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives who held a special place in her heart.
Finally, Darrell is soaring with his favorite co-pilot again. Laura's family will hold a private graveside service in her honor, with arrangements entrusted to Ryan Mortuary of Salina, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be sent to Salina Family Healthcare or T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter, as a testament to Laura's caring and giving spirit.