Laura Hills

J. MANHATTAN - Laura Jane Hills, formerly of Salina, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas, at the age of 89. She was born on March 9, 1934, in Buffalo, Minnesota, to David and Catherine Varner.

After graduating from Buffalo High School, Laura began her professional journey at Buffalo Hospital. Later, she relocated to Kansas City, where she attended Central Technical Institute before accepting a job at Trans World Airlines Central Reservations.

