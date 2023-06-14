Larry Lesline Jun 14, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email death notices in memoriam obituaries search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Larry Lesline, of Alma, passed away on June 11, 2023St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. Arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.