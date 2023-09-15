Elaine Kim Elaine Senior was born on September 22, 1957 in Cortez, CO, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James and Elva Godfrey. She died on September 2, 2023 in Wichita, KS.
Her father was a chemical engineer for a major oil service company and he spent his career overseas. As she grew up she lived in Lybia, Nigeria, Venezuela, Holland, England, Iran, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. After graduating from high school in Tehran, Iran she returned to her home state of Kansas, where her family went back five generations on a farm in Cowley County. She studied at the University of Kansas where she met her husband, Andrew, in 1976. They were married on October 13, 1977 and had three children: Anthony, Peter, and Lucy. She later studied at Washburn University where she earned a degree in office management.
She remained at home as long as possible to be with her children. Her strong Catholic faith and her family were the most important things in her life. All who knew her said that she was the most kind, selfless and giving person they had ever known. The family lived in Lawrence, Wichita, St. Marys, Topeka, Cheyenne, WY and Manhattan. She worked for many years in several different medical offices in Manhattan.
Survivors include her father, James Godfrey, her brother, Scott Godfrey (Becky), her husband Andrew, her son Anthony (Becky), her son Peter, and her daughter Lucy; and her grandchildren Patrick Senior, Remy McDaniel and Walter McDaniel, and many other relatives in Kansas and elsewhere.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elva Godfrey and by her brother Marc Godfrey.