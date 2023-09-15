Elaine Kim Elaine Senior was born on September 22, 1957 in Cortez, CO, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James and Elva Godfrey. She died on September 2, 2023 in Wichita, KS.

Her father was a chemical engineer for a major oil service company and he spent his career overseas. As she grew up she lived in Lybia, Nigeria, Venezuela, Holland, England, Iran, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. After graduating from high school in Tehran, Iran she returned to her home state of Kansas, where her family went back five generations on a farm in Cowley County. She studied at the University of Kansas where she met her husband, Andrew, in 1976. They were married on October 13, 1977 and had three children: Anthony, Peter, and Lucy. She later studied at Washburn University where she earned a degree in office management.

