Kenneth Schmelzle

Charles Kenneth Charles Schmelzle passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023. He was 80 years old.

Ken was born on July 29, 1942, in Wamego, Kan., to his parents Margaret Jenkins and Herman Schmelzle. Ken grew up in Manhattan, Kan., where he enjoyed all the offerings of a vibrant college town.

