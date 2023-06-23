Katherine Fritz

Katherine "Katie" Gibson Fritz, age 57, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away at Home of the Flint Hills in St. George, Kansas on Sunday June 11, 2023.

Katie was born on August 9,1965 in Bradford, Pennsylvania to George and Marie Gibson. She graduated from Weiner High School in Weiner, Arkansas in 1983 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois in 1987. She then earned a Master of Arts Degree in Public Administration from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas in 1990. She subsequently worked as an economic development coordinator in Giddings, TX, recycling coordinator for the cities of Grand Prairie, TX and College Station, TX and as Greenways Manager for the city of College Station, TX.

