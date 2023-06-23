Katherine Fritz

Katherine "Katie" Gibson Fritz, age 57, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away at Home of the Flint Hills in St. George, Kansas on Sunday June 11, 2023.
Katie was born on August 9,1965 in Bradford, Pennsylvania to George and Marie Gibson. She graduated from Weiner High School in Weiner, Arkansas in 1983 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois in 1987. She then earned a Master of Arts Degree in Public Administration from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas in 1990. She subsequently worked as an economic development coordinator in Giddings, TX, recycling coordinator for the cities of Grand Prairie, TX and College Station, TX and as Greenways Manager for the city of College Station, TX.
Katie met her husband, Allan Fritz, in College Station, TX where they were married on September 27, 1997. Katie and Allan moved to Manhattan, KS in 2000 and shortly thereafter started their family. Katie had two sons, Jeremy and Aaron. In this stage of life, Katie focused on her family but was anything but a stay-at-home Mom, organizing playgroups, trips to the library and myriad other activities.
Katie lived life to the full. She was passionate about her faith and working with kids. She taught Sunday School and worked with youth groups at most every church she ever attended. She was also passionate about giving kids a great start through reading. She organized book drives to put books in the hands of any kid that wanted one. She also loved to serve others. She frequently organized teacher appreciation events, family gatherings and outings with friends and loved ones. Katie fiercely loved her family and friends.
Katie especially enjoyed playing all kinds of games. She loved hosting her Bunco group and playing board games with family and friends. She was especially adept at bending the rules, not hesitating to make up new rules if they helped her win! Katie also loved to travel and go on adventures with her family. Above all, Katie possessed a deep and abiding faith in her Savior Jesus Christ. She had an unshakable confidence that God would always come through. Her faith enabled her to maintain a positive outlook throughout her bout with frontotemporal dementia and she is now enjoying being in His presence.
Katie was preceded in death by her father, George Gibson Jr.; she is survived by her mother, Marie Gibson of College Station, Texas, her brothers Brian (Catherine) Gibson and Andy (Amanda) Gibson, both of College Station, Texas, her husband, Allan Fritz and her sons Jeremy (Bailey) Fritz of Manhattan, Kansas and Aaron (Mary) Fritz of Lawrence, Kansas.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday July 1, 2023 at 10:00am at Faith Manhattan Church, 1921 Barnes Rd, Manhattan, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Katie to the Faith Manhattan Church Book Fund where funds will be used to buy a book for every kid that attends Faith or to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org). Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.