June Johns

June Johns left this world peacefully on September 14, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. June was born June 1, 1927, the youngest child of George Whitfield and Ocie Mae (Morris) Wheless in Manchester, Georgia.

June graduated from Manchester High School in 1944 and attended West Georgia College in Carrollton, GA and then Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.

