June Johns left this world peacefully on September 14, 2023 in Manhattan, Kansas. June was born June 1, 1927, the youngest child of George Whitfield and Ocie Mae (Morris) Wheless in Manchester, Georgia.
June graduated from Manchester High School in 1944 and attended West Georgia College in Carrollton, GA and then Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.
On March 29th 1947, she married James Lincoln Johns in Manhattan, Kansas. They made their first home in Kansas City, where Jim worked for General Mills before they moved to Manhattan in 1948 to help operate Johns Creamery and Dairy Bar.
June was a member of First Methodist Church, of United Methodist Women and a member of the La Sertoma Club since 1957.
June will be remembered as a woman who was happiest when putting her family first. She was a loving wife and mother and was a dearly loved and wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also treasured by her extended family and enjoyed the company of lifelong friends, some of who she made while selling Avon and square dancing. She loved planting flowers outside and was always ready for one of her greatest pleasures - "road trips"! This joy started with annual family vacations and over the years included trips to visit family and friends. She truly enjoyed traveling to numerous sporting events - from Manhattan Indians to KSU Wildcats to the KC Royals. She was always ready and especially treasured trips to watch her children and grandchildren compete or perform.
June was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, her parents, brothers Raymond and Hugh; sisters Kathleen, Clarice, Olee and Ruth; a daughter, Susan Weaver and a grandson, Keith Glover.
Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Glover of Grand Junction, CO; Peggy Johns and partner Marian Tilford; son Joseph Johns and wife Sharon; and son-in-law Tracy Weaver all of Manhattan, KS; eight grandchildren, Brad, Ben, Clint, Sam, Robyn, John, Jim and Abigail; six great-grandchildren Samuel, Avery, Tucker, Cooper, Maisie and Morrison and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 5:30 to 7 pm on Tuesday September19, 2023 at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Service will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home with private family internment to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Riley County Humane Society. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.