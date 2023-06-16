Judy Sorell-Katz Jun 16, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email death notices in memoriam obituaries search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judy Sorell-Katz, of Manhattan, passed away on June 11, 2023 at her home. To read the complete obituary visit www.midwest-cremation.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.