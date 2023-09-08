Judith King

Judith Aileen King, age 72, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan, KS with family by her side.

Judy was born to Edwin and Frances (Johnson) Tschacher on September 4, 1950, in Lusk, WY. She grew up on a farm 4 miles west of Manville, WY. She attended grade school in Manville and graduated salutatorian of her class from Niobrara County High School in 1968. This was an honor she worked very hard for! After high school, Judy attended West Nebraska General Hospital School of Nursing to become a registered nurse then joined the Army and proudly served her country from December 1970 to October 1973.

