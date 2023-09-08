Judith King

Judith Aileen King, age 72, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2023, at Ascension Via Christi Village in Manhattan, KS with family by her side.
Judy was born to Edwin and Frances (Johnson) Tschacher on September 4, 1950, in Lusk, WY. She grew up on a farm 4 miles west of Manville, WY. She attended grade school in Manville and graduated salutatorian of her class from Niobrara County High School in 1968. This was an honor she worked very hard for! After high school, Judy attended West Nebraska General Hospital School of Nursing to become a registered nurse then joined the Army and proudly served her country from December 1970 to October 1973.
On December 28, 1973, she was united in marriage to William A. King. Together they had 5 children. They divorced in 1992 but remained great friends, celebrating many holidays and special occasions together as a family with their children and later grandchildren.
After raising her family, Judy returned to nursing at St. Mary's Hospital, now Ascension Via Christi, in Manhattan, KS until moving home to Wyoming in 2004 to help her mom and dad. She also worked part time as a hospice nurse. She was an Assistant Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop #223 in Manhattan and enjoyed teaching the boys important life skills. One year she even took them camping over the new year in Minnesota!
Judy was a lady of many talents. She was an avid gardener and a great cook. She was hard working, patient, and kind. She could pack a semi load into a little Toyota car leaving no space unused! She loved kids and always had a game tucked away to bring out and play or a new skill to teach. It would span from creating Christmas ornaments with thread to making ice cream by rolling a coffee can around. She gave freely of her time and belongings. She was soft spoken and sweet which is likely what made her such a good nurse. Nothing seemed to rile her or make her change course or speed. She was also determined, stubborn and competitive. She found a way to get things done! Her sense of humor was unfailing. She always found the positive in any situation. Above all, Judy was faithful. She had the quiet confidence and unmoving grace maintained through an unshakable faith.
Judy was preceded in death by her father Edwin Tschacher.
She is survived by her ex-husband William King (Nelda) of Manhattan, KS; five children: Amy Manges (David) of Manhattan, KS, William King Jr. (Nathalie) of Westfield, MA, Mary King of Manhattan, KS, Timothy King (Shawnelle) of Wahoo, NE and Daniel King of Manhattan, KS; six grandchildren: Jennifer Savage (Travis) of Salisbury, NC, Brittney King of Omaha, NE, Sierra Ried of Manhattan, KS, Anthony King of Manhattan, KS, Elizabeth King of Blue Rapids, KS, and Taylor King of Westfield, MA; nine great grandchildren: Justin, Aubrey, Kynsley, Kason and Carter all of Salisbury, NC, Caden of Wahoo, NE, Charlotte and Bear both of Omaha, NE, and Alarric of Manhattan, KS; her mother: Frances Tschacher of Manville, WY; Six siblings: Marcus Tschacher (Barb) of Osage, WY, Kathleen Heine (Royce) of Keeline, WY, Patrick Tschacher (Karen) of Dickinson, ND, Susan Croff (Ray) of Krugerville, TX, Michael Tschacher (Kathy) of Gill, CO, and Lee Tschacher of Manville, WY, along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Interim Home Care and Hospice and Ascension Via Christi Village for their comfort and care of Judy.
The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00p.m. Friday September 15, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan.
A Parish Vigil Service with the Rosary will follow the visitation at 7:00p.m. Friday September 15, 2023 at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00a.m. Saturday September 16, 2023 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Manhattan. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick's Cemetery - Lake Elbow Community in Manhattan.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Judy to the Interim Hospice. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.