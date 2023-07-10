Joyce Witmer

Marie Joyce Marie Witmer, 78, of Saint George, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 7th, 2023 at her home. For 15 years she worked as the front desk receptionist at the former Motel Six in Manhattan. Joyce was also a seamstress at Artex Manufacturing for 5 years, but more especially she was a homemaker and mother.
Joyce was born in Carthage, Missouri on March 10, 1945, the daughter of the late Ernest A. Hurst and Vina Roberta (Jackson) Osborn. On Aug. 9, 1961, in Joplin, Missouri she was united in marriage to Gary Lee Witmer, for over 59 years until his passing on October 25, 2020. She also attended the Zeandale Community Church in Zeandale, Kansas. She and Gary, Sr. enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters; Melinda J. (Jim) McCoy, of Saint George; Mary A. (Kenneth) Stevenson, also of St. George; two sons Gary Lee Witmer, Jr., of Manhattan, and Mike Sean Witmer, of Manhattan; 1 brother, Billy Osborn, of Grove, Oklahoma; also surviving are her grandchildren; Nik McCoy; Crystal Heath; Brenda Stevenson; Joshua Stevenson; Justin Stevenson; great-grandchildren: Trenton McCoy; Colton Smith; Kaelyn McCoy; Gabriel Taber, Haylee Heath.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gary Lee Witmer, Sr.; two brothers, Charles Hurst & Donald Hurst and 2 sisters, Belva Dishman, and Dora Williams.
The family suggests memorial donations in honor of Joyce be made to the St. George UMC, St. George, Kansas
To send a condolence or for more information, visit the funeral home website at www.irvinparkview.com. Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan.