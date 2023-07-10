Joyce Witmer
Marie Joyce Marie Witmer, 78, of Saint George, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 7th, 2023 at her home. For 15 years she worked as the front desk receptionist at the former Motel Six in Manhattan. Joyce was also a seamstress at Artex Manufacturing for 5 years, but more especially she was a homemaker and mother.

Joyce was born in Carthage, Missouri on March 10, 1945, the daughter of the late Ernest A. Hurst and Vina Roberta (Jackson) Osborn. On Aug. 9, 1961, in Joplin, Missouri she was united in marriage to Gary Lee Witmer, for over 59 years until his passing on October 25, 2020. She also attended the Zeandale Community Church in Zeandale, Kansas. She and Gary, Sr. enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

