Joseph Stout

Hays Joseph Hays Stout, 78, passed away August 14, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan.

He was born October 5, 1944, in Strong City, KS, the son of Wilbur and Beryl Stout. Joe and his brother, Mike, grew up on their family farm. When not on horseback caring for cattle, Joe was on a tractor. Joe attended the one room Bazaar schoolhouse next to their family farm. After his eighth grade graduation, he went to high school in Cottonwood Falls, where he was valedictorian of his class. Following in his brother’s footsteps, Joe attended Kansas State University and became a member and eventually President, of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He pursued a degree in agricultural economics and graduated in 1966. Following graduation, Joe went to work at the Fourth National Bank in Wichita. He was successful in the banking industry for over 30 years.

