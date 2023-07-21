John Pride
Glen John Glen Pride, 77, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 after a long illness. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. John was the service manager for more than 50 years at Countryside Mobile Homes and later Countryside Parks in Manhattan. John was also "2022 Man of the Year for the Kansas Manufactured Housing Association"

John and his twin brother Jim were born in Barstow, California on September 22, 1945, to the late Gerald Edgar and Lila Marie (Munson) Pride. He was a 1963 graduate of St. George High School. On May 29, 1965 he was united in marriage to Janice Fay Swart at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Manhattan. John and Janice are members of Westview Community Church where John served in the infant nursery for many years.

