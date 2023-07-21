John Pride

Glen John Glen Pride, 77, of Manhattan, passed away Tuesday, July 18th, 2023 after a long illness. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. John was the service manager for more than 50 years at Countryside Mobile Homes and later Countryside Parks in Manhattan. John was also "2022 Man of the Year for the Kansas Manufactured Housing Association"
John and his twin brother Jim were born in Barstow, California on September 22, 1945, to the late Gerald Edgar and Lila Marie (Munson) Pride. He was a 1963 graduate of St. George High School. On May 29, 1965 he was united in marriage to Janice Fay Swart at the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Manhattan. John and Janice are members of Westview Community Church where John served in the infant nursery for many years.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by a daughter, Angie Barnett, of Independence, Missouri; two sons Jeremy (Tonya) Pride, of Olathe; Nathan (Jessica) Pride, of Bumpass, Virginia; brothers Richard (Alice) Pride, Jim (Janet) Pride, Joe (Penny) Pride, two sisters Gerry (Raymond) Fink, and Lila Mae Pride. As well as six grandchildren Kayala, Becky, Calvin, Kimmie Barnett and Mason and Noah Pride and four great grandkids.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 25th at Westview Community Church in Manhattan, KS with Pastor Brian Smith officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, July 24th, from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM at the funeral home.
John's warm personality and friendly demeanor made him a cherished friend to many. He had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel welcome and loved in his presence. His genuine interest in people and their stories created lasting connections that enriched the lives of those who knew him.
Memorial donations may be made in John's honor to the Westview Community Church (children's department).