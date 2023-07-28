Joan (Glynn) Weissbeck James Bradley

Joan (Glynn) Weissbeck, age 92, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Joan was born the youngest of three children, born the daughter of Earl Francis and Anna Elizabeth (Thorpe) Glynn, on August 8, 1930, in Wamego, KS.
Joan graduated from Wamego Rural High School in 1948. Mrs. Weissbeck attended St. Mary’s College in Leavenworth, KS, and graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing on September 8, 1951, in Topeka, KS.
Mrs. Joan Weissbeck was a nurse and homemaker. Mrs. Joan Weissbeck was a member of Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church. Joan loved reading her papers and keeping up with her friends in Wamego.
Joan married Robert J. Weissbeck, Sr., on October 30, 1951, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego, KS. He died on January 12, 1998, after 46 years of marriage.
Survivors include her five sons, Richard E. (Deborah) Weissbeck, Patrick J. (Carna) Weissbeck, Michael E. Weissbeck, all of Topeka, KS, Robert J. (Judy) Weissbeck, Jr., of Rockford, IL, and James F. (Susan) Weissbeck of Leawood, KS. She is also survived by her 11 loving grandchildren, Taylor Weissbeck, Brady (Donna) Weissbeck, Lindsay Weissbeck, Jessica (Nathan) Miles, Danielle Byers, Dustin Weissbeck, Lauren (Aaron) Rahe, Diana (David) Ackerman, Thomas Weissbeck, Jennifer (Ryan) Lingle, and Hannah Weissbeck. Joan also has 15 loving great-grandchildren that includes 10 great-granddaughters, one step great-granddaughter and four great grandsons. Other survivors include her two sister-in-laws, Mary Jane Murray, Karen Matthews and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Earl Joseph Glynn and Thomas Omer “Buddy” Gylnn, Sr.
She will lie in state from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M., at the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery-Topeka.
Memorial contributions can be made in Joan's memory to Mater Dei Parish. Contributions can be left or mailed to the funeral home.
To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
James Bradley, of Westmoreland, KS, passed away on July 21, 2023A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends at 10:00 am, prior to the service. www.campanellastewart.com.
