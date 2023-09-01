Janice McIntosh
Janice Jean Olson McIntosh arrived in the world on December 16, 1933 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Her proud parents were George A. Olson and Helene (Betty) Dean Olson.

In 1949 the family moved from Waukesha to Manhattan, Kansas. Janice was an active member of the Manhattan High School Class of 1951. She continued her love of learning as a Kansas State Wildcat where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. While at K-State and through her life she enjoyed being a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Her wedding to Merlyn Roy McIntosh was the first wedding to be held in the brand-new chapel on the K-State campus, June 27, 1955.

