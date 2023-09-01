Janice McIntosh

Janice Jean Olson McIntosh arrived in the world on December 16, 1933 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Her proud parents were George A. Olson and Helene (Betty) Dean Olson.
In 1949 the family moved from Waukesha to Manhattan, Kansas. Janice was an active member of the Manhattan High School Class of 1951. She continued her love of learning as a Kansas State Wildcat where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. While at K-State and through her life she enjoyed being a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Her wedding to Merlyn Roy McIntosh was the first wedding to be held in the brand-new chapel on the K-State campus, June 27, 1955.
An enthusiastic teacher she taught first grade at Stout School in Topeka, KS. Later she became the teacher/director of Raggedy Anne and Andy Nursery School in Columbia, Missouri. Through the years she substituted in both the Columbia and Manhattan schools.
Her most rewarding teaching was with her own children Craig George (1959), Julie Ann (1960), Andrew Edwin (1964) and Jean Elizabeth (1968), and granddaughter Kelsey Colleen (1995). She encouraged and supported each to follow their own individual interests.
Janice was the published author of the book Issac's Runaway Cow. This book inspired children to see Kansas history in such a different way that it sold 750 copies through the Kansas Historical Society where she was an active member. Her writing talents were also recognized through Kansas writing contests where she won several awards.
Throughout her life Janice was involved in organizations that built a strong community. She was a member of Domestic Science, Sertoma Club, Stephen's Ministries and an active member of the churches she attended.
Being half Norwegian and having an interest in genealogy she traveled to Norway five times where she found a deep love for the country as well as many cousins and lifelong friends.
Her joys also came in the form of antique collecting, playing bridge, reading and spending as much time as possible with her family and friends.
Janice passed away on August 29, 2023, she was preceded in death by her parents George and Betty Olson, sons Craig and Andrew McIntosh.
She is survived by daughters Julie (McIntosh) Leach (Roseville, CA) Jean McIntosh (Lawrence, KS) and granddaughter Kelsey Leach (Orange, CA)
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30a.m. Friday September 8, 2023 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home in Manhattan, Kansas. Interment will follow at the Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Concordia Language Villages (Norway Passport Fund) or the Kansas Historical Society. Contributions may be sent in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.