Janet Dillon
Buy Now

Kay Janet Kay Dillon, age 76, passed away August 23, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born March 21, 1947 in Beloit, Kansas, the daughter of Pid and Maude Eileen Jones. Kay married Michael Dillon on December 18, 1966. Together, they raised two daughters, Kim Dillon and Kerry Spencer. She was also a proud grandmother to Kaden and Kami Spencer, whom she adored. Kay was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her family was the center of her world and she cherished the time spent with them.

Kay was predeceased by her parents Pid and Maude Eileen Jones, brother-in-law Leon Divel, brother-in-law Gary Dillon, and brother-in-law Stan Nichols. She is survived by her husband Mike Dillon, children Kim Dillon and Kerry (Jake) Spencer, grandchildren Kaden and Kami Spencer, sister Carol Divel, sister-in-law Mary Nichols, and several nieces and nephews.

Tags

Recommended for you