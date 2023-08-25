Janet Dillon

Kay Janet Kay Dillon, age 76, passed away August 23, 2023, in Manhattan, Kansas. She was born March 21, 1947 in Beloit, Kansas, the daughter of Pid and Maude Eileen Jones. Kay married Michael Dillon on December 18, 1966. Together, they raised two daughters, Kim Dillon and Kerry Spencer. She was also a proud grandmother to Kaden and Kami Spencer, whom she adored. Kay was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her family was the center of her world and she cherished the time spent with them.
Kay was predeceased by her parents Pid and Maude Eileen Jones, brother-in-law Leon Divel, brother-in-law Gary Dillon, and brother-in-law Stan Nichols. She is survived by her husband Mike Dillon, children Kim Dillon and Kerry (Jake) Spencer, grandchildren Kaden and Kami Spencer, sister Carol Divel, sister-in-law Mary Nichols, and several nieces and nephews.
She earned her Bachelor's degree from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia and went on to earn her Master's degree in Education from Kansas State University. Kay spent 20 years as an English Instructor at Kansas State University.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 29 at 9:30 am with services following at 10:30 am at College Avenue United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to either College Avenue United Methodist Church, 1609 College Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502 or Good Shephard Homecare and Hospice, 3801 Vanesta Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503.