Jane Wassom

L. Jane Lavonne Wassom, age 99, of Manhattan, died July 13, 2023, at her residence.
She was born May 27, 1924, in Lacey, Iowa, the daughter of Wallace J. and Vera Alberta (Snyder) Williams. A few years later, they moved to the farm where her Dad was born and raised near Lynnville, Iowa.
Jane attended a country school near the farm through 8th grade and graduated from Lynnville High School in Lynnville, IA in 1942. She then went to Iowa State University and earned her bachelor's degree in Home Economics with a minor in Art in 1946. She met Clyde Wassom in a class at Iowa State in 1944 before Clyde went to serve in the U.S. Army later that year during World War II.
On December 24, 1945, at Camp Grant in Rockford, IL, she was married to Clyde while he was on leave from the Army for a few days around Christmas time.
After Clyde's Army Service, Jane and Clyde were in Ames until Clyde completed his PhD at Iowa State in 1953. They then moved to Hiawatha, KS when Clyde joined Kansas State University and were there for two years prior to moving to Manhattan in 1955.
Jane was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and Clyde gave her all the credit for their great marriage and family life based on love and a solid foundation of faith in God and Jesus Christ.
She and Clyde helped start and build the Crestview Christian Church in 1960 and then several years later, transferred membership to the First Christian Church. She was also a member of the First Christian Church Ladies Group, American Association of University Women, P.E.O. Chapter IW, H.E.I.H, Good Sams Konza Kampers, and Man-Kan Campers.
Jane enjoyed doing arts and crafts, painting, gardening, RV camping, travels, and reading. She and Clyde traveled internationally to many countries and lived in Mexico City during 1967. In later years, Jane enjoyed crossword puzzles, coloring books and collecting figurine angels.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde on November 10, 2012.
Survivors include her three children: Jane Luanne Nelson and her husband Gary of Cottonwood, AZ, Steven Clyde Wassom and his wife Becky of Wamego, KS, and Karen Sue Stewart and her husband Christopher of Manhattan, KS; nine grandchildren: Christopher Henton, Tracy McCabe, Richard Henton, Mark Wassom, Matthew Wassom, Laura Sylvester, Derek Wassom, Brandon Hagedorn and Brian Hagedorn; 34 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, July 19th, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Reverend Laurie Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Manhattan.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the First Christian Church or Manhattan Christian College. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.