Jane Wassom
Buy Now

L. Jane Lavonne Wassom, age 99, of Manhattan, died July 13, 2023, at her residence.

She was born May 27, 1924, in Lacey, Iowa, the daughter of Wallace J. and Vera Alberta (Snyder) Williams. A few years later, they moved to the farm where her Dad was born and raised near Lynnville, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you