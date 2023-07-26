James Tubach
E. "Jim" Jim Tubach died July 23, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas at the age of 97. He lived each day with the belief that a successful life included service to others.

Jim was born April 16, 1926 in Falls City Nebraska, and was affectionately known as "Babe" to his 10 older brothers and 1 sister. He grew up working on the farm and graduated from Falls City High School in 1944. He entered the draft after graduation and was inducted into the U.S. Army towards the end of WWII. Jim spent some time in Japan and eventually earned enough credits to be discharged in 1946.

