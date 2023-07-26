James Tubach

E. "Jim" Jim Tubach died July 23, 2023 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, Kansas at the age of 97. He lived each day with the belief that a successful life included service to others.
Jim was born April 16, 1926 in Falls City Nebraska, and was affectionately known as "Babe" to his 10 older brothers and 1 sister. He grew up working on the farm and graduated from Falls City High School in 1944. He entered the draft after graduation and was inducted into the U.S. Army towards the end of WWII. Jim spent some time in Japan and eventually earned enough credits to be discharged in 1946.
In 1949, Jim enrolled at Kansas State Agricultural College where he met his wife, Patsy "Pat" Haltom. They were married January 23, 1954. In the late 50's Jim worked as a Welfare Director and helped place 10 children in the community through adoption.
In the spring of 1962, Jim joined the Riley County Sherriff's office as Deputy Sherriff and Park Ranger when Tuttle Creek was becoming a recreational area. He was then elected Sherriff in November of 1964, serving 2-terms before being hired at the Traffic and Security Office at Kansas State University. He retired as a Detective at K-State in 1989. Some highlights include capturing the 2 arsonists who burned down Nichols Gym and meeting multiple U.S. Presidents and other dignitaries at Landon Lectures.
Jim was a charter member of College Avenue United Methodist Church in Manhattan. He was the oldest participating member of the local Lions Club and was selected as District Governor from 1990-91. He also served as Treasurer for the Kansas Sherriff's Association and the Tuttle Creek Ministry. His Lions Club projects included school vision screenings, candy chairman, and transporting eyes for transplant recipients. As a member of CAUMC, he helped with the creation of the Ogden Friendship House. He was also a regular participant during local Harvester's food distributions.
Preceded in death by his wife Pat and his 11 siblings, he is survived by his daughter Wendy Michaels and husband Wayne of Manhattan, grandchildren Whitney Hensing and husband Joseph of Olathe, William Michaels and wife Rachel Hunt of Liberal, and Wren Michaels of Evanston, Illinois. His great-grandchildren are Lorelai and James Hensing.
Family visitation will be July 31 at 9:30am at the College Avenue United Methodist Church in Manhattan. A memorial service will follow at 10:30. A brief military honors service will be at 1:30pm at the Ft. Riley Veteran's Cemetery on Wildcat Creek Road in Manhattan, where he will join Pat in their final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, gifts are suggested to the College Avenue United Methodist Church, the Lions Club Sight Foundation, and the Good Shepherd Hospice House, who lovingly cared for him during his final days. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.